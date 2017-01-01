Shredded Root Salad

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups salad)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant, and beet juice has been known to reduce inflammation.

Ingredients

  • 2 large carrots
  • 1 small celery root, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 6 radishes, tops removed
  • 1 large tart apple, such as Granny Smith, cut into wedges
  • 2 beets (about 8 oz), tops trimmed and cut into wedges
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1/3 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/3 cup mixed fresh herbs, such as mint, dill, and parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 197
  • Fat per serving 12.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 630mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Shred carrots, celery root, radish, apple, and beet in the food processor or on the coarse grate of a box grater, ending with the beets so that they don't stain the other vegetables. Toss together in a large bowl and set aside.

Step 2

Whisk together the lemon juice and vinegar. Whisk in yogurt and Dijon. Gradually drizzle in the olive oil, whisking constantly to make an emulsified dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Add dressing and herbs to shredded root vegetables and toss with a spatula. Serve cold or at room temperature.

