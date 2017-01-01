Sweet Carrot Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 2 TBSP of the olive oil in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender (6-8 minutes). Add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add carrots, thyme, salt and pepper, and enough water to cover, and bring the soup to a boil. Cover loosely and reduce heat to low.

Step 2 Simmer until vegetables are tender (about 30 minutes). Cool slightly. Discard thyme. Purée carrot mixture with an immersion blender until smooth (about 3 minutes). Stir in fresh juice, then reheat soup over a low flame to warm through. Just before serving, taste and adjust salt and pepper; stir in an additional 1-2 TBSP olive oil.