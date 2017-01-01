- Calories per serving 221
- Fat per serving 3.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Roasted New Potatoes with Lemon, Oregano, and Olives
Photo: Hector Sanchez
The humble potato has more potassium then a banana, and more fiber than a bowl of oatmeal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, toss potatoes and onions with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Spread in 1 layer on a roasting pan, cut sides down so no vegetables are overlapping. Roast until the potatoes are browned and just tender (50-60 minutes). Remove and toss with lemon juice, zest, oregano, and black olives.