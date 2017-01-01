Roasted New Potatoes with Lemon, Oregano, and Olives

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup potatoes)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

The humble potato has more potassium then a banana, and more fiber than a bowl of oatmeal.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds new potatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 yellow onion, cut into 8 wedges
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/4 cup black olives, pitted and chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Fat per serving 3.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 367mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, toss potatoes and onions with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spread in 1 layer on a roasting pan, cut sides down so no vegetables are overlapping. Roast until the potatoes are browned and just tender (50-60 minutes). Remove and toss with lemon juice, zest, oregano, and black olives.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up