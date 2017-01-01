Everyday Roast Vegetables

Photo: Hector Sanchez
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups veggies)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Be sure to cut off the greenery sprouting from the tops of carrots and beets, as it saps nutrients, moisture, and sweetness from the root.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots, peeled and cut lengthwise
  • 1 pound parsnips, peeled and cut lengthwise
  • 1 pound beets, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 1 red onion, cut into wedges
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 orange, cut in half
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 10.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 720mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, toss carrots, parsnips, beets, and onion with olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spread vegetables in a single layer on roasting pan, leaving as much space as possible between each. Roast until lightly browned and just tender (50-60 minutes), stirring halfway through baking. Remove; squeeze orange juice over top. Toss and transfer to platter. Serve with parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up