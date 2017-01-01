- Calories per serving 105
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 445mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Quick-and-Easy Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes
One sweet potato has more than twice your daily value of vitamin A, which strengthens your immune system.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and add sweet potatoes. Roast until they are tender (about 50-55 minutes). Set aside to cool.
Slice potato skins open. Scoop out flesh, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick layer inside skins, and add to a large bowl. Return scooped-out skins to baking sheet.
Mash sweet-potato flesh with a fork. Stir in olive oil, egg, ginger, and salt, and beat together with fork until smooth. Spoon filling into the 6 reserved skins. Bake until the tops are puffed and lightly golden brown (about 25 minutes). Sprinkle the potatoes with cilantro and sesame seeds, if using, and squeeze lime over the top. Serve with additional lime wedges.