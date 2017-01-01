Quick-and-Easy Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and add sweet potatoes. Roast until they are tender (about 50-55 minutes). Set aside to cool.

Step 3

Mash sweet-potato flesh with a fork. Stir in olive oil, egg, ginger, and salt, and beat together with fork until smooth. Spoon filling into the 6 reserved skins. Bake until the tops are puffed and lightly golden brown (about 25 minutes). Sprinkle the potatoes with cilantro and sesame seeds, if using, and squeeze lime over the top. Serve with additional lime wedges.