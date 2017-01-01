Hazelnut Shortbread Bars

With their buttery cookie base and caramelized pecan pie-type filling, these bars are nothing short of addictive. (In fact, looking for more excuses to enjoy them, we created the variations below.) Chopping some of the nuts and leaving others whole creates a pretty mosaic effect.

These bars are higher in fat than other snacks. But the nuts still make them a healthy treat. Plus, it will give you a boost of energy to fight off that midday slump!