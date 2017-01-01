Roast Chicken with Yogurt-Chili Rub

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 thigh and 1 drumstick)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

This delicious roast chicken recipe needs to be at the top of your meal planner. The yogurt chili rub gives it a unique blend of mouth-watering flavor.

The compounds capsaicin and capsiate that give chili peppers their heat actually propel the body to scorch 50 to 100 calories.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
  • 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper
  • 4 chicken thighs and 4 legs, skinless (about 1 3/4 pounds)
  • 4 fresh jalapeños, halved and seeded
  • 3/4 cup brewed coffee

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Fat per serving 10.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 154mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 241mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F, with a rack centered. Coat a medium roasting pan with the cooking spray; set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine yogurt, oregano, chili powder, and salt and pepper. Add chicken; toss to coat. Transfer chicken to the prepared pan. Roast 20-25 minutes. Rotate pan and shift chicken pieces. Scatter on halved chilies. Continue cooking until chicken is dark-golden and shiny (20-30 minutes).

Step 3

Transfer chicken and chilies to serving platter. Place roasting pan over high heat. Add coffee and 1/2 cup water. Stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up the flavorful crispy bits. Let the liquid boil and reduce for about 5 minutes. Serve this spicy gravy with the chicken.

