Spiced Coffee Shake

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

The caffeine will wake up your metabolism to help mobilize forces that are responsible for burning stored fat.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup strong, brewed coffee (cold or room temperature)
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons agave nectar
  • 1/4 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 10-12 ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 128
  • Fat per serving 4.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 43mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Fill about halfway with ice cubes. Blend until foamy, icy, and well combined. Drink cold.

