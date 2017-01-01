- Calories per serving 82
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 13mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Spiced Green Tea Smoothie
Photo: Levi Brown
To make strong tea for this smoothie, brew 2 green tea bags in 6 oz boiling water; refrigerate.
Caffeine and an antioxidant called catechin are thought to stimulate your nervous system and increase fat-burning, so green tea can help you shed pounds and trim your waist.
How to Make It
Step 1
Put all ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Drink cold.
Step 2
Watch the video: Spiced Green Tea Smoothie