- Calories per serving 492
- Fat per serving 21.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 783mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Salmon Noodle Bowl
Omega-3s in salmon and other fatty fish help build more muscle, and more muscle means more calories burned.
How to Make It
Cook the noodles in boiling water until soft (about 6 minutes for soba, 8 for spaghetti). Transfer with tongs to a strainer. Add asparagus to same boiling water. Cook until al dente (about 2 minutes); rinse under cold water.
Heat a grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Coat lightly with cooking spray. Cook the salmon until cooked through, turning pieces (about 2-3 minutes per side). Reserve.
Make the vinaigrette: Whisk together sesame oil, lime zest and juice, and salt and pepper in a small bowl. Combine the noodles, asparagus, and vinaigrette in a medium serving bowl.
Add the cucumber and avocado; toss to coat. Just before serving, add salmon. Serve warm or at room temperature, or make up to 4 hours ahead and keep refrigerated in an airtight container.
Watch the video: Metabolism-Boosting Recipe: Salmon Noodle Bowl