Warm Two-Bean Chard Salad

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

How in resistant starch and fiber, beans force your body to use extra energy (a.k.a. calories) to break them down

Ingredients

  • 1 (15.5-oz) can low-sodium chickpeas
  • 1 (15.5-oz) can low-sodium black beans
  • 1 fresh jalapeño, seeded and minced (1 TBSP minced)
  • 1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper
  • 6 ounces Swiss chard, stems removed
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 238
  • Fat per serving 2.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 186mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Drain and rinse the beans. Combine beans, minced jalapeño, parsley, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper in a large soup pot. Add 3/4 cup water. Cover; cook over medium heat until hot (about 5 minutes).

Step 2

Stack the chard leaves, slice into thin ribbons; stir into hot bean mixture. Cover and cook until the chard is soft and fully cooked (6-7 additional minutes). Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve hot.

