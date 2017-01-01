Warm Two-Bean Chard Salad

Drain and rinse the beans. Combine beans, minced jalapeño, parsley, lemon zest and juice, and salt and pepper in a large soup pot. Add 3/4 cup water. Cover; cook over medium heat until hot (about 5 minutes).

Step 2

Stack the chard leaves, slice into thin ribbons; stir into hot bean mixture. Cover and cook until the chard is soft and fully cooked (6-7 additional minutes). Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve hot.