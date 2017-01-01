Avocado Whip

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Make this light and delicious Avocado Whip to complement dishes your next party menu.

Avocado speeds up your metabolic rate because its combo of essential fatty acids, good-for-you fats, and antioxidants help to reduce inflammation.

Ingredients

  • 2 avocados, pitted and peeled
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (2-3 limes)
  • 1 tablespoon tahini
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 110
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 66mg
  • Calcium per serving 13mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all in a food processor; process until smooth (about 30 seconds). Transfer to serving dish. (To make up to 6 hours ahead, set aside 1 TBSP lime juice; drizzle over surface and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate.) Garnish with fresh pepper.

Step 2

Watch the video: Metabolism-Boosting Recipe: Avocado Whip  

