- Calories per serving 28
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 77mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Cooling Raita
Photo: Levi Brown
Yogurt has up to 50% more calcium than milk, and it’s probiotics help to get belly fat to a minimum.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Grate cucumber on a large-holed grater. Gather shreds; squeeze out excess water. Transfer cucumber to a medium bowl.
Step 2
Stir in remaining ingredients. The dip can be made up to 6 hours in advance and refrigerated, covered with plastic wrap. Top with torn mint leaves before serving.