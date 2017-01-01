Cooling Raita

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Yogurt has up to 50% more calcium than milk, and it’s probiotics help to get belly fat to a minimum.

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces cucumber
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup torn mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 28
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 77mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Grate cucumber on a large-holed grater. Gather shreds; squeeze out excess water. Transfer cucumber to a medium bowl.

Step 2

Stir in remaining ingredients. The dip can be made up to 6 hours in advance and refrigerated, covered with plastic wrap. Top with torn mint leaves before serving.

