Creamy Bean Dip

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 1/4 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

The fat-free yogurt in this dip is loaded with calcium, which is great because if you’re low on this mineral, your body is more inclined to store calories as fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 small serrano chili, minced
  • 1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed
  • 2 teaspoons red-wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 135
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 269mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Add seeds and chili. Cook, stirring, until seeds pop and are fragrant (2 minutes). Transfer half of mix to a food processor. Set aside the rest.

Step 2

Add remaining ingredients to the food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish and top with reserved seed mixture.

