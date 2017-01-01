Chili-Dusted Almonds and Walnuts

Heat oven to 350ºF. Combine nuts and rice cakes on baking sheet. Add cayenne, salt, and oil. Toss well, using your hands, to thoroughly distribute flavors.

Step 2

Bake 6 minutes; stir. Continue baking until aromatic and almonds are deep gold (8 minutes more). Eat warm or at room temperature. Store in airtight container, at room temp, up to 1 week.