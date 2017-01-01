- Calories per serving 149
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 61mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Chili-Dusted Almonds and Walnuts
Photo: Levi Brown
Chili peppers help to fight fat as you eat, so this calorie-burning recipe is also a tasty metabolism booster.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 350ºF. Combine nuts and rice cakes on baking sheet. Add cayenne, salt, and oil. Toss well, using your hands, to thoroughly distribute flavors.
Step 2
Bake 6 minutes; stir. Continue baking until aromatic and almonds are deep gold (8 minutes more). Eat warm or at room temperature. Store in airtight container, at room temp, up to 1 week.