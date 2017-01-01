Penne with Tuna and Fresh Tomato Sauce

Levi Brown
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 2 cups)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Whole-wheat pasta delivers twice as much fiber as regular varieties, plus you get some major omega-3 fatty acids from the (protein-packed) tuna and seeds from the zucchini.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces whole-wheat penne pasta
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 pounds ripe tomatoes, chopped (about 4 cups)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 (7-oz) can all-white chunk tuna packed in water, drained
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise with a vegetable peeler
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 447
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 73g
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 558mg
  • Calcium per serving 115mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 2 TBSP cooking water. Drain pasta and return to pot.

Step 2

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; cook until fragrant (1 minute). Stir in tomatoes, salt, crushed red pepper, and sage. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring and pressing down occasionally, until juicy (5 minutes). Stir in tuna and zucchini. Cook 5 minutes. Toss with pasta and reserved cooking water. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

