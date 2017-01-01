- Calories per serving 227
- Fat per serving 9.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 386mg
- Calcium per serving 158mg
Quinoa Pancakes
Plamen Petkov
This ancient grain is a complete protein, meaning it contains all of the nine amino acids our bodies need but can’t make.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a saucepan, heat water to boiling. Add quinoa, garlic, and salt. Simmer, covered (10 minutes). Uncover and cook 2 minutes longer until dry. Transfer to large bowl; cool.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Step 3
Stir egg whites, Parmesan, basil, and pepper into quinoa.
Step 4
In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tsp oil over medium heat. Using 1/4-cup measure, make 4 quinoa pancakes; flatten. Cook until golden (2 minutes per side). Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining oil and quinoa.
Step 5
Bake pancakes 5 minutes until heated through. Serve on spinach, with salsa if desired.