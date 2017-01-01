- Calories per serving 327
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 567mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Brown Basmati Rice and Roast Pork Tenderloin
Plamen Petkov
There are thousands of varieties of rice, but brown basmati is especially fragrant and tender.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. In oven-safe pan, rub pork with 1/4 tsp rosemary and 1/2 tsp oil. Roast until thermometer in thickest part of pork registers 145° (25-30 minutes).
Step 2
Meanwhile, cook rice in boiling lightly salted water until just tender (30 minutes); drain.
Step 3
In a large bowl whisk remaining 2 TBSP plus 1 tsp oil with lemon zest and juice, mustard, and 1/2 tsp salt; remove 2 TBSP. Add rice, grapes, apple, and remaining 1/4 tsp rosemary to bowl; toss.
Step 4
Serve pork thinly sliced with rice mixture and, if desired, green beans; drizzle with reserved vinaigrette.