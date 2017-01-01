Brown Basmati Rice and Roast Pork Tenderloin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°. In oven-safe pan, rub pork with 1/4 tsp rosemary and 1/2 tsp oil. Roast until thermometer in thickest part of pork registers 145° (25-30 minutes).

Step 2 Meanwhile, cook rice in boiling lightly salted water until just tender (30 minutes); drain.

Step 3 In a large bowl whisk remaining 2 TBSP plus 1 tsp oil with lemon zest and juice, mustard, and 1/2 tsp salt; remove 2 TBSP. Add rice, grapes, apple, and remaining 1/4 tsp rosemary to bowl; toss.