- Calories per serving 450
- Fat per serving 12.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Protein per serving 22.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 68g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 69mg
- Calcium per serving 272mg
Greek Yogurt Fruit Parfait
Travis Rathbone
Use September's bounty of ripe stone fruit for this yummy and satisfying parfait.
Choose puffed brown rice cereal instead of granola for a skinnier version of a typical parfait.
How to Make It
In a tall 4-cup container or jar, layer half of the yogurt, fruit, cereal, nuts, flaxseed, and syrup. Repeat with the remaining half of ingredients, ending with syrup. (If you prefer a crunchy parfait, pack cereal separately to add right before eating.) Refrigerate up to 5 hours.