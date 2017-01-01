Greek Yogurt Fruit Parfait

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 3 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Use September's bounty of ripe stone fruit for this yummy and satisfying parfait.

Choose puffed brown rice cereal instead of granola for a skinnier version of a typical parfait.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 cups sliced mixed plums, peaches, and nectarines
  • 3/4 cup puffed rice cereal
  • 2 tablespoons walnuts and almonds, toasted and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup, agave nectar, or honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Fat per serving 12.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
  • Protein per serving 22.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 68g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 69mg
  • Calcium per serving 272mg

How to Make It

In a tall 4-cup container or jar, layer half of the yogurt, fruit, cereal, nuts, flaxseed, and syrup. Repeat with the remaining half of ingredients, ending with syrup. (If you prefer a crunchy parfait, pack cereal separately to add right before eating.) Refrigerate up to 5 hours.

