Panzanella Lunch

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 3 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Panzanella is a classic Italian salad that uses stale bread and ripe tomatoes to their best advantage.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces thick-sliced country bread, toasted
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped cucumber
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 8 ounces vine-ripened tomatoes, coarsely chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 ounce (1/2 TBSP) feta cheese
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 363
  • Fat per serving 12.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 535mg
  • Calcium per serving 171mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut the toasted bread into 1-inch pieces (you should have 2 cups). Transfer to a portable container.

Step 2

Add cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, and feta. Toss lightly. Sprinkle mixture with vinegar, oil, and pepper to taste. Toss again. Salad is best marinated, when tomato juices have run into the bread. Keep at room temperature up to 3 hours, or refrigerate up to 6 hours.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up