Egg and Rice Salad to Go

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 2.5 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Any hearty brown rice or brown-rice blend works well in this salad.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup cooked green beans, roughly chopped (3 oz)
  • 1 ripe plum, thinly sliced (3 oz)
  • 2 tablespoons (1/2 oz) chopped walnuts
  • 1 hard-cooked egg, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 388
  • Fat per serving 20.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 10.3g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 562mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine rice, beans, plum, walnuts, and egg in a portable container.

Step 2

Drizzle with sesame oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper; toss gently to combine. Refrigerate up to 2 days.

