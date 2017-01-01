Kicked-Up Turkey Sandwich

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Health.com
March 2016

Fig spread is rich and flavorful; watercress is crisp and hearty and holds up well in a lunch bag. Delicious with a tart pickle and pear.

Fig spread is rich and flavorful. Watercress is crisp and hearty and holds up well in a bagged lunch.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 (1 1/2-oz) slices whole-wheat bread, toasted
  • 2 teaspoons grainy mustard
  • 2 teaspoons fig spread
  • 1 ounce Manchego or aged cheddar, or a combination, sliced
  • 1 1/2 ounces sliced turkey
  • 1/2 cup watercress

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 460
  • Fat per serving 14.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 56g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 739mg
  • Calcium per serving 258mg

How to Make It

After toasted bread slices are cool, spread one slice with mustard and the other with fig spread. On one slice of toast, layer cheese, turkey, and watercress; top with other slice. Wrap; refrigerate up to 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up