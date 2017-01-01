- Calories per serving 460
- Fat per serving 14.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 739mg
- Calcium per serving 258mg
Kicked-Up Turkey Sandwich
Travis Rathbone
Fig spread is rich and flavorful; watercress is crisp and hearty and holds up well in a lunch bag. Delicious with a tart pickle and pear.
How to Make It
After toasted bread slices are cool, spread one slice with mustard and the other with fig spread. On one slice of toast, layer cheese, turkey, and watercress; top with other slice. Wrap; refrigerate up to 4 hours.