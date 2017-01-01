Midday Mezze

Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 pita, 2 dips, and vegetables)
Health.com
March 2016

Cool and creamy, chunky and spicy--two quick dips enliven crisp pita and veggies. Save time: Use store-bought plain pita chips and bagged baby carrots and cauliflower florets.

Use any veggie combo with these cool and creamy and chunky and spicy dips.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 (2-oz) whole-wheat pita bread
  • 1/2 cup carrot sticks or baby carrots
  • 1/2 small cucumber, cut into spears
  • 1 cup cauliflower florets
  • 4 radicchio leaves
  • 3/4 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro or mint, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 1/8 to 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 378
  • Fat per serving 1.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 78g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 591mg
  • Calcium per serving 388mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Split pita apart; tear each half into quarters. Toast and let cool.

Step 2

Arrange the carrot, cucumber, cauliflower, and radicchio in a portable container. Store pita crisps in a plastic bag.

Step 3

To make creamy dip: In a small portable container, stir together yogurt, cilantro, lime juice, and a pinch each salt and black pepper. To make spicy dip: In a second small container, combine tomato, red pepper, and a pinch each salt and black pepper. Refrigerate veggies and dips up to 2 days; keep pita at room temperature.

