Crisp Chickpea Slaw

You need only a little dressing for the slaw because the cabbage releases moisture as it sits.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (15-oz) can low-sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 1/2 cups sliced packed green cabbage
  • 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, peeled with a vegetable peeler into strips or thinly sliced, or 2 cups shredded carrots
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 369
  • Fat per serving 7.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 430mg
  • Calcium per serving 231mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, vinegar, water, salt, and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas, cabbage, celery, and carrots; toss to combine. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Step 2

Transfer slaw to a plastic food-storage bag or 2 portable containers. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving; slaw keeps up to 3 days.

