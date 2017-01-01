- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 7.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 430mg
- Calcium per serving 231mg
Crisp Chickpea Slaw
Travis Rathbone
You need only a little dressing for the slaw because the cabbage releases moisture as it sits.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, vinegar, water, salt, and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas, cabbage, celery, and carrots; toss to combine. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Step 2
Transfer slaw to a plastic food-storage bag or 2 portable containers. Refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving; slaw keeps up to 3 days.