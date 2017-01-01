Supercharged Cherry-Almond Cookies

Fruits and nuts give this cookie nutritional cred: Almonds provide vitamin E, calcium, and magnesium; tart cherries contribute disease-fighting anthocyanins and sleep-regulating melatonin. Find almond flour in your supermarket's natural foods section, or pulse 1 cup almonds in a food processor.

Some studies have shown that tart cherries may help ease sore muscles—excuse for a post-workout snack? We think so!