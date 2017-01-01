- Calories per serving 301
- Fat per serving 14.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 81mg
- Calcium per serving 182mg
Yogurt Crunch Parfait
Photo: Plamen Petkov
Pumpkin seeds not only add texture to Yogurt Crunch Parfait but essential minerals, such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, too!
How to Make It
Step 1
To make crunch: Preheat oven to 350°. Spray an 8- x 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, heat brown sugar and butter, stirring, until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in oats, pecans, and pumpkin seeds. Spread in prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, until golden. Cool in pan on wire rack. Crumble into pieces.
Step 2
Spoon about one-half of crunch into 8 tall glasses and top with half of yogurt and half of fruit. Repeat layering with the remaining crunch, yogurt, and fruit.