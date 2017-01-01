Mega Muesli

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
8 Hours
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup muesli, 1/2 cup raspberries, 1/4 nectarine, 1/2 plum)
Fiona Bennett
March 2016

Yogurt and flaxseed give this muesli extra oomph.

Flaxseed can give you a protein boost and carries heart-healthy omega-3s, but did you know it must be ground for you to reap all the healthy benefits?

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups fat-free plain yogurt
  • 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 (6-ounce) container raspberries
  • 1 nectarine, thinly sliced
  • 2 plums, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 338
  • Fat per serving 4.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 63g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 121mg
  • Calcium per serving 338mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, mix first 7 ingredients (through nutmeg). Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or up to 3 days.

Step 2

Spoon mixture into 4 bowls and top with fruit.

