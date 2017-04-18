Tropical Trail Mix

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes about 30 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Fiona Bennett
March 2016

Stave off that energy slump with this tasty, stamina-boosting Tropical Trail Mix

The culinary freedom you have when making your own trail mix also saves you a ton of extra calories and sugar that many pre-packaged varieties can hold.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 2 cups natural raw almonds
  • 1 cup unsalted raw cashews
  • 1 cup unsalted raw shelled pistachios
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1 cup dried pineapple
  • 1 cup chopped dried papaya

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 162
  • Fat per serving 10.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, heat first 4 ingredients (through ginger) over low heat, stirring until smooth. In a large bowl, combine almonds, cashews, and pistachios; add honey mixture and toss to coat. Spread on prepared baking sheet; bake 15-20 minutes, stirring once, until golden brown. Cool on baking sheet.

Step 3

Break cooled nut mixture into pieces; toss in large bowl with coconut, pineapple, and papaya until combined. Store in an airtight container.

