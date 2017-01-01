Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars

Photo: Plamen Petkov
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 24 bars (serving size: 1 bar)
Fiona Bennett
March 2016

These treats not only taste better than most energy bars, but the peanuts in Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars may help prevent a blood-sugar spike. Both dark chocolate and cranberries in these energy bars are great choices for heart health.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups barley flakes or rolled oats
  • 3/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup dry-roasted peanuts
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 8.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 62mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cinnamon. In a large bowl, beat brown sugar and peanut butter until well combined. Beat in eggs, oil, and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture. Add barley flakes (or rolled oats), cranberries, peanuts, and 3/4 cup chocolate chips, stirring to combine.

Step 3

Spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

Step 4

In a small bowl set in a pan of simmering water, melt remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips, stirring until smooth. With fork, drizzle chocolate over bars; refrigerate until set. Cut into 24 bars.

