- Calories per serving 176
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 62mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars
These treats not only taste better than most energy bars, but the peanuts in Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars may help prevent a blood-sugar spike. Both dark chocolate and cranberries in these energy bars are great choices for heart health.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cinnamon. In a large bowl, beat brown sugar and peanut butter until well combined. Beat in eggs, oil, and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture. Add barley flakes (or rolled oats), cranberries, peanuts, and 3/4 cup chocolate chips, stirring to combine.
Spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes, until lightly browned and firm to the touch. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.
In a small bowl set in a pan of simmering water, melt remaining 1/4 cup chocolate chips, stirring until smooth. With fork, drizzle chocolate over bars; refrigerate until set. Cut into 24 bars.