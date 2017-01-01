- Calories per serving 185
- Fat per serving 13.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 204mg
- Calcium per serving 132mg
Summer Coleslaw
Summer Coleslaw is not your average slaw. This version of coleslaw is extra crunchy with snow peas, radishes, and hazelnuts.
Not your average slaw, this version is extra crunchy with snow peas, radishes, and hazelnuts.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
In serving bowl, combine cabbage, carrots, snow peas, radishes, scallions, hazelnuts, parsley, and poppy seeds.
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper; toss with slaw.
Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.