Hearty Zucchini Soup

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Hearty Zucchini Soup is filled with diced potato and zucchini with punches of garlic and curry flavor, making this veggie soup filling and satifying.

Mariel Zagunis won her Olympic gold medals for fencing, but you'd like she's a prize-winning chef from this tasty zucchini recipe.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 large potato, peeled and diced
  • 2 medium zucchini, diced
  • 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 151
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 375mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

In medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook about 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and curry powder; cook, stirring, until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add remaining ingredients; heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 20 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up