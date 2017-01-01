- Calories per serving 144
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Pumped-Up Smoothie
Pumped-Up Smoothie contains plenty of iron and vitamin C, giving you a smoothie that helps you stay strong.
Champion cyclist Dotsie Bausch breaks out her blender for this iron- and vitamin C-rich smoothie that satisfies.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a blender, purée first 8 ingredients (through cloves) until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses and sprinkle with pumpkin and hemp seeds, if desired; serve immediately.
Step 2
(Recipe adapted from Thrive by Brendan Brazier)