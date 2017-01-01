- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 13.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 68mg
- Calcium per serving 187mg
Super-Satisfying Sundae
Toasted coconut, walnuts, shaved chocolate, and luscious strawberries top this Super-Satisfying Sundae. Frozen Greek yogurt has never had it so good.
Fiber-rich strawberries are a top source of disease-fighting antioxidants. You can pile on a whole cup for less than 50 calories.
How to Make It
Fill bottom of sundae dish with strawberries; scoop frozen yogurt on top. Sprinkle toasted walnuts, chocolate shavings, and toasted coconut flakes over sundae.