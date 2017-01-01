Super-Satisfying Sundae

Yield
Makes 1 sundae (serving size: 1 sundae)
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
March 2016

Toasted coconut, walnuts,  shaved chocolate, and luscious strawberries top this Super-Satisfying Sundae. Frozen Greek yogurt has never had it so good.

Fiber-rich strawberries are a top source of disease-fighting antioxidants. You can pile on a whole cup for less than 50 calories. 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • 1/2 cup nonfat frozen vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon bittersweet chocolate (shaved with a vegetable peeler) or 2 tsp miniature semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoons unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 293
  • Fat per serving 13.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.1g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 68mg
  • Calcium per serving 187mg

How to Make It

Fill bottom of sundae dish with strawberries; scoop frozen yogurt on top. Sprinkle toasted walnuts, chocolate shavings, and toasted coconut flakes over sundae.

