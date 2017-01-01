Pasta Primavera with Arugula Pesto

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 1/2 cups pasta)
Kelsey Nixon
March 2016

Pasta Primavera with Arugula Pesto changes up traditional pesto with arugula, lemon, and walnuts insead of basil and pine nuts.

Recipe from Kelsey Nixon, host of Cooking Channel’s Kelsey’s Essentials and The Perfect 3

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 2 red onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3 walnut halves, toasted and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound cooked penne
  • 1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 414
  • Fat per serving 12.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 254mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°. In a bowl, toss zucchini and onions with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper. Spread on 2 baking sheets. Roast until tender (about 15 minutes), stirring once. In a food processor or blender, process arugula, garlic, walnuts, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, lemon zest, Parmesan, and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper, pouring in 3 tablespoons olive oil in a slow stream. In a large bowl, toss arugula pesto with penne, roasted vegetables, grape tomatoes, and 2 tablespoons lemon juice.

