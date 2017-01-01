- Calories per serving 88
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 111mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Arugula Soup
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Antioxidant-rich Arugula Soup is just as good cold as it is hot. And this soup is only 88 calories a cup.
Recipe from Emeril Lagasse, host of Hallmark Channel’s Emeril’s Table and Martha Stewart Living Radio’s Cooking with Emeril and owner of 12 restaurants
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until translucent (5 minutes). Stir in cornstarch; whisk in chicken broth and evaporated milk; bring to a simmer. Stir in arugula and mixed chopped herbs until wilted; cover and set aside 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. Divide among 6 bowls; garnish each with 2 tsp plain Greek yogurt and 1 tsp sliced chives.