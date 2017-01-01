- Calories per serving 393
- Fat per serving 14.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 76mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 401mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Asian Salmon Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
A mixture of mayonnaise and soy sauce give these Salmon Burgers Asian flavor. Don't forget to toss on some scallions for their vitamin K which builds strong bones.
Ranch, tomato, and salmon might seem like a strange combination, but you’ll have to trust us on this one—your taste buds will thank you!
How to Make It
Step 1
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white until salmon is finely chopped.
Step 2
Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Combine mayonnaise and soy sauce. Serve burgers with desired toppings and buns.