Salmon Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
19 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 burgers
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Buy fresh, firm salmon fillets, and, using tweezers, remove any small bones before chopping. Japanese-style coarse bread crumbs--a.k.a. panko--make for a lighter, fluffier burger.

 

This recipe goes with Asian Salmon Burgers, Ranch Salmon Burgers

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless salmon fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • 1 large egg white
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white until salmon is finely chopped.

Step 2

Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up