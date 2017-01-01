- Calories per serving 410
- Fat per serving 15.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 8.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 39g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 124mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 455mg
- Calcium per serving 83mg
French Beef Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
One bite into French Beef Burgers will have you saying "ooh la la!" Sliced goat cheese and roasted red peppers top these beef burgers that are sandwiched between toasted brioche.
The brioche bun and goat cheese are so distinctively French, you’ll just about forget you’re not actually in Paris.
How to Make It
Step 1
Form sirloin into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are 160° inside for medium (5-6 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.