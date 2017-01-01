French Beef Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 burgers (serving size: 1 french beef burger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

One bite into French Beef Burgers will have you saying "ooh la la!" Sliced goat cheese and roasted red peppers top these beef burgers that are sandwiched between toasted brioche.

The brioche bun and goat cheese are so distinctively French, you’ll just about forget you’re not actually in Paris. 

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 3 oz goat cheese, sliced
  • 4 jarred, roasted red peppers (4 oz)
  • 4 (2-oz) brioche buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 410
  • Fat per serving 15.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 124mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 455mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Form sirloin into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are 160° inside for medium (5-6 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

