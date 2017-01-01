Tex-Mex Beef Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 burgers (serving size: 1 tex-mex beef burger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Tex-Mex Beef Burgers deliver south-of-the-border flavor to the dinner table with the addition of pepper jack cheese and pickled peppers.

Pickled peppers add an unexpected crunch and loads of flavor to this mild-spiced burger.

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 4 (3/4-oz) slices pepper jack cheese
  • 1/4 cup store-bought sliced, pickled peppers
  • 4 (1.6-oz) sesame seed buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 14.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 463mg
  • Calcium per serving 219mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Form sirloin into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are 160° inside for medium (5-6 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

