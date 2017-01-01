Crisp Apricot Fruit Tart

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/10 tart)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Some fruit tastes even better when cooked a bit. This tart transforms any apricot or other stone fruit into a flavor sensation.

Packaged phyllo dough makes a great low-fat crust. (One slice of this tart is just 250 calories.)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 TBSP raw sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup ground almonds
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 7 sheets phyllo dough, thawed if frozen
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 7 apricots, halved
  • 1 cup assorted raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 11.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 223mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400° with rack in the center. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, egg, and ground almonds. Reserve.

Step 2

Combine cinnamon and remaining 2 TBSP sugar. Unroll the phyllo; transfer 1 sheet to the prepared baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, brush very lightly with some of the melted butter; sprinkle with some cinnamon-sugar. Layer, brush, and sprinkle remaining 6 sheets phyllo on top (don't worry if phyllo tears). Brush edges with any remaining butter. Crimp edges to create a border.

Step 3

Spread ricotta filling in prepared tart. Scatter the apricots, berries, and sliced almonds over the top. Bake until the crust is golden brown (35-45 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature.

