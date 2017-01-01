- Calories per serving 161
- Fat per serving 0.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 61mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Strawberry-Watermelon Floats
Photo: Levi Brown
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Strawberry-Watermelon Floats. A hit of cayenne pepper tantalizes the palate in these fruit desserts.
Watermelon is appropriately named, as this fruit is made up of 92% water!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine watermelon, strawberries, balsamic vinegar, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Divide about 2/3 of the fruit evenly between 2 tall glasses. Add a scoop of sorbet to each glass.
Step 2
Top with the remaining fruit and juices. Fill with club soda; garnish with additional fruit.