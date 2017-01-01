- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 0.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 9mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Fruit Jellies
These honey-tinged fruit jellies are soft-set--definitely not the bouncy gelatin we grew up with. Use any fruit you like (except pineapple or kiwi, which prevent gelatin from setting), so long as you have 4 to 5 cups.
Pink grapefruit has 26 times the vitamin A of white grapefruit.
How to Make It
Strain the juice through a sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract all the juice; discard pulp. Pour half the juice into a shallow bowl; sprinkle the gelatin on top and let stand 5 minutes. Combine the remaining juice with honey in a medium saucepan and heat to a simmer, stirring until the honey has dissolved. Remove from heat.
With rubber spatula, scrape gelatin mixture into warm juice and stir until gelatin has completely dissolved (mixture should not feel grainy when rubbed between fingers).
With sharp knife, cut peel and pith from grapefruits and oranges; cut between membranes to release segments. Arrange all fruit in 6 (10-oz) glasses and fill with juice mixture. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours until set (or up to 3 days).