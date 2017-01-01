Fruit Jellies

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Total Time
3 Hours 25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup fruit, 1/2 cup juice mixture)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

These honey-tinged fruit jellies are soft-set--definitely not the bouncy gelatin we grew up with. Use any fruit you like (except pineapple or kiwi, which prevent gelatin from setting), so long as you have 4 to 5 cups.

Pink grapefruit has 26 times the vitamin A of white grapefruit.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice or orange juice
  • 2 (1/4-oz) envelopes unflavored gelatin
  • 1/2 cup good-quality honey
  • 2 pink grapefruits
  • 2 navel oranges
  • 3 cups assorted raspberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, and cherries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 0.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 59g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 9mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Strain the juice through a sieve into a bowl, pressing to extract all the juice; discard pulp. Pour half the juice into a shallow bowl; sprinkle the gelatin on top and let stand 5 minutes. Combine the remaining juice with honey in a medium saucepan and heat to a simmer, stirring until the honey has dissolved. Remove from heat.

Step 2

With rubber spatula, scrape gelatin mixture into warm juice and stir until gelatin has completely dissolved (mixture should not feel grainy when rubbed between fingers).

Step 3

With sharp knife, cut peel and pith from grapefruits and oranges; cut between membranes to release segments. Arrange all fruit in 6 (10-oz) glasses and fill with juice mixture. Cover and refrigerate 3 hours until set (or up to 3 days).

