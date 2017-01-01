- Calories per serving 243
- Fat per serving 8.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad
Photo: Levi Brown
Sometimes all we need to entice us to eat more fruit is a fresh flavor combination. Serve this minty, refreshing crowd-pleaser well chilled. You can swap out any of the fruit we use and sub in your own favorites (we used about 10 cups here).
A dash of sea salt and vinegar gives this salad a refreshing, tart edge.
How to Make It
Step 1
In large bowl, combine 1/4 cup orange juice, zest, mint, oil, poppy seeds, vinegar, and salt. Add fruit and toss to combine.
Step 2
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve very cold.