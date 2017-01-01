Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups fruit, 1 1/2 tbsp dressing)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Sometimes all we need to entice us to eat more fruit is a fresh flavor combination. Serve this minty, refreshing crowd-pleaser well chilled. You can swap out any of the fruit we use and sub in your own favorites (we used about 10 cups here).

A dash of sea salt and vinegar gives this salad a refreshing, tart edge.

Ingredients

  • 1 orange, zested and juiced
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced mint leaves
  • 3 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil
  • 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 2 teaspoons rice-wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 small pineapple, cut up
  • 1 mango, sliced
  • 2 apricots, peaches, or plums
  • 4 cups assorted cherries, strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 243
  • Fat per serving 8.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 102mg
  • Calcium per serving 65mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In large bowl, combine 1/4 cup orange juice, zest, mint, oil, poppy seeds, vinegar, and salt. Add fruit and toss to combine.

Step 2

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour. Serve very cold.

