Poached Fruit over Waffles

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 waffle, about 1 1/2 fruits, and 3 tbsp syrup)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Feel free to substitute 2-3 pounds of any fruit you like. Instead of waffles, you can serve with angel food cake or anything that captures the tasty juice--you'll want every drop.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 3/4 cup agave nectar
  • Zest of 1 lemon (removed in large strips with vegetable peeler)
  • 1 small bunch fresh tarragon, tied with a string
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 apricots
  • 4 plums
  • 2 peaches or nectarines
  • 1 pear, peeled and left whole
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 6 (35-gram) frozen whole-grain waffles, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 143
  • Fat per serving 1.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 338mg
  • Calcium per serving 117mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In large saucepot, toast coriander seeds until fragrant (3-5 minutes). Add agave, lemon zest, tarragon, and water; heat to a simmer, stirring to blend. Simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes.

Step 2

Add fruit to syrup. Cover pot and return to a low simmer, stirring occasionally. After 10 minutes, begin checking fruit for doneness (tip of sharp knife will slide in easily); transfer to bowl as it is tender. Slip skins from apricots, plums, and peaches; cut all fruit in half. Stir vanilla into syrup. Serve fruit over waffles.

