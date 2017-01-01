- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 7.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 809mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Scallops in Parchment with Fennel, Tomatoes, and Olives
Parchment packets lock in intense flavor while the ingrediens steam in their own juices in this one-packet meal of Scallops in Parchment with Fennel, Tomatoes, and Olives.
Parchment packets lock in intense flavor because the ingredients steam in their own juices.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Fold 4 (16- x 12-inch) pieces of parchment paper or foil in half crosswise; unfold onto 2 baking sheets.
Arrange scallops, fennel, tomatoes, olives, and garlic evenly on one half of each parchment sheet, leaving a 2-inch border at edge. Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with wine and oil.
Fold top half of each parchment piece over ingredients. Crimp edges in tight folds to seal. Bake until packets puff up and scallops are cooked through (about 17-20 minutes, depending on size of scallops). Transfer parchment packets to plates. Carefully cut tops of packets open, making sure to avoid hot steam.