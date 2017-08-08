Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup stir-fry)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

For a quick dinner, cook up Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry. You'll hardly need any oil when you sitr-fry this one-dish meal in a cast-iron skillet.

You hardly need any oil when you stir-fry in a cast-iron skillet—saving calories.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (12-oz) top-round sirloin steak, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 8 ounces snap peas, trimmed
  • 1 red jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced (seeded, if desired, for less heat)
  • 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup small mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 243
  • Fat per serving 13.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 41mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 217mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together lime juice, water, and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a cup; set aside.

Step 2

Heat a large, heavy skillet (such as cast iron) over high heat; lightly coat with cooking spray. Working in batches, if necessary, add steak to hot skillet in single layer; cook, without turning, until browned on 1 side and almost fully cooked (1-2 minutes). Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Heat oil in skillet over high heat. Add snap peas and cook until bright green and beginning to blister (2-3 minutes). Add jalapeño, peanuts, reserved beef (with juices), and reserved sauce to pan; cook until beef is done (about 1 minute). Toss with mint. Serve over brown rice, if desired.

