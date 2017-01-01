Classic Carrot-Ginger Soup

Photo: Con Poulos
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 1/4 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

A bowl full of Carrot-Ginger Soup not only offers color and fragrance but it's light and soothing as well. Save a few carrot leaves the garnish.

The rich orange color of carrots assures that you’re getting tons of the nutrient beta-carotene. Save a few carrot leaves for an unexpected garish.

 

Ingredients

  • 8 carrots (1 pound), sliced, leaves reserved for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 large clove garlic, smashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus additional for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 50
  • Fat per serving 0.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 319mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In large pot, simmer carrots and next 5 ingredients (through water), covered, until carrots are tender (20-25 minutes).

Step 2

Using an immersion blender (or a standard, blender working in batches), blend until smooth; add lemon juice. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with crushed red pepper and carrot leaves. If desired, serve chilled.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up