Potato-Leek Soup

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
March 2016

Blending vegetables creates a thick, creamy texture without adding cream or starch. That's the trick to creating this creamy Potato-Leek Soup that can be served warm or cold.

Call this vichyssoise (though tangy yogurt replaces the traditional heavy cream) if serving this soup cold.

 

Ingredients

  • 2-3 leeks, white and pale green parts only, sliced (2 cups)
  • 2 large russet potatoes (2 pounds), peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons 1-inch chive slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 247
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 271mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large pot, simmer leeks and next 4 ingredients (through water), covered, until potatoes are tender (20-25 minutes). Add butter.

Step 2

Using an immersion blender (or a standard blender, working in batches), blend until smooth. Stir in yogurt. Divide among 4 bowls; sprinkle with chives. If desired, serve chilled.

