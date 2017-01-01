- Calories per serving 247
- Fat per serving 3.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 271mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Potato-Leek Soup
Photo: Con Poulos
Blending vegetables creates a thick, creamy texture without adding cream or starch. That's the trick to creating this creamy Potato-Leek Soup that can be served warm or cold.
Call this vichyssoise (though tangy yogurt replaces the traditional heavy cream) if serving this soup cold.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot, simmer leeks and next 4 ingredients (through water), covered, until potatoes are tender (20-25 minutes). Add butter.
Step 2
Using an immersion blender (or a standard blender, working in batches), blend until smooth. Stir in yogurt. Divide among 4 bowls; sprinkle with chives. If desired, serve chilled.