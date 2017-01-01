- Calories per serving 207
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 427mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Spring Gazpacho
Photo: Con Poulos
Yellow peppers add a wallop of vitamin C, as well as color and crunch, in each bowl of Spring Gazpacho.
Yellow peppers add a ton of vitamin C, plus some color and crunch.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine tomatoes and next 8 ingredients (through pepper) in large glass bowl. Remove 1/4 cup mixture to small bowl for garnish; reserve. Add bread to large bowl and toss; cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.
Step 2
Using an immersion blender (or a standard blender, working in batches), blend until smooth; thin with up to 1/2 cup water to desired consistency. Divide among 4 bowls and top with reserved garnish.