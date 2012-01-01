- Calories per serving 303
- Fat per serving 9.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 631mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza
Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza is a quick, light, and tasty choice for a weeknight meal. Smoky mozzarella cheese provides a pronounced taste and aroma to this ricotta- and arugula-based pizza.
The peppery arugula and smoky mozzarella make for a delicious new take on the traditional pie.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°. Sprinkle baking sheet with cornmeal.
In food processor, blend ricotta, garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add mozzarella and arugula. Pulse to combine.
On lightly floured surface, roll pizza dough into a 14-inch circle; transfer to baking sheet. Spread ricotta mixture on top, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with tomatoes and drizzle with oil. Bake 15 to 16 minutes, until the crust is golden.
Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Copyright 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc.