Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza

Photo: Amy Neunsinger
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/6 pizza)
Giada De Laurentiis
March 2016

Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza is a quick, light, and tasty choice for a weeknight meal. Smoky mozzarella cheese provides a pronounced taste and aroma to this ricotta- and arugula-based pizza.

The peppery arugula and smoky mozzarella make for a delicious new take on the traditional pie.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cornmeal, for dusting
  • 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup shredded smoked mozzarella
  • 1 packed cup (1 ounce) arugula
  • 1 pound pizza dough
  • 2 plum tomatoes, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Fat per serving 9.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 631mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 475°. Sprinkle baking sheet with cornmeal.

Step 2

In food processor, blend ricotta, garlic, salt, and pepper until smooth. Add mozzarella and arugula. Pulse to combine.

Step 3

On lightly floured surface, roll pizza dough into a 14-inch circle; transfer to baking sheet. Spread ricotta mixture on top, leaving a 1-inch border. Top with tomatoes and drizzle with oil. Bake 15 to 16 minutes, until the crust is golden.

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Copyright 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc.

